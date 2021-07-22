Advertisement

Major websites knocked offline

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.(Source: Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Major websites like UPS, FedEx and Home Depot were knocked offline Thursday.

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai were reporting outages.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service,” Akamai said on its website. “We are actively investigating the issue.”

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. Websites on the internet are accessed through domain names like usp.com or homedepot.com.

The problem appeared to peak around 12:20 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,” Akamai said on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

Websites appeared to return to normal by early afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash kills one
Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after a pursuit that started in Vinton...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run; reward offered for his capture
Tom Minturn and Chick-fil-A Southridge Center are proud to announce that the Chick-fil-A brand...
Chick-fil-A expanding in the Kanawha Valley
Three people were arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth after a drug bust that turned up crack...
3 arrested on drug charges
On Monday, July 19, 2021, Charles Cook Jr., was located in Berkeley County, West Virginia and...
Second arrest made following stabbing at motel

Latest News

Olympic wrestler from Huntington trains future Olympians
Former Olympic wrestler from Huntington trains future Olympians
House Speaker Pelosi on not appointing some lawmakers to the Jan. 6 commission: "While this may...
Pelosi says Jan. 6 panel to move ahead without GOP’s choices
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
WVU rifle shooting athletes talk Olympics
WVU rifle shooting athletes talk Olympics
Olympians on Studio 3
Olympians on Studio 3