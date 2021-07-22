Advertisement

Man leads law enforcement on chase after stealing bread truck

(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live in Huntington, West Virginia you’ve probably smelled the delicious aroma of Heiner’s bakery when traveling through the west end. Deputies say it appears that smell got the best of a man named Christopher Larew.

Larew is accused of leading law enforcement from several agencies on a chase after stealing a Heiner’s Bread Truck, according to police.

The Huntington Police Department chased Larew in the stolen truck over the 17th Street Bridge early Thursday morning.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio got involved in the pursuit just before 5 a.m.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, HPD was still following Larew passed Solida Road.

That’s when Lawrence County deputies joined in, chasing him all the way through Ironton city limits and then into Scioto County.

At one point, Larew’s car reached speeds of just three miles per hour. At that time, they thought he was going to stop, however, he picked up speed and bumped into the back of a police cruiser.

Ohio State Highway Patrol laid out spike strips close to the Greenup Dam, making those tires toast.

The maneuver flatten three of the trucks tires, ending the chase.

Larew was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property and felonious assault.

