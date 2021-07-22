Advertisement

Melanie Shafer engaged at end of torch relay

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Everyone loves the Olympics, but for WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer, the games are extra special.

She was able to run a leg of the relay with an Olympic torch in 1996, and at the end of her strech, her then-boyfriend Terry was waiting for her with an engagement ring.

Melanie and Terry have been married for 23 years and have five kids.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash kills one
Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after a pursuit that started in Vinton...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run; reward offered for his capture
Tom Minturn and Chick-fil-A Southridge Center are proud to announce that the Chick-fil-A brand...
Chick-fil-A expanding in the Kanawha Valley
Three people were arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth after a drug bust that turned up crack...
3 arrested on drug charges
On Monday, July 19, 2021, Charles Cook Jr., was located in Berkeley County, West Virginia and...
Second arrest made following stabbing at motel

Latest News

Olympic wrestler from Huntington trains future Olympians
Former Olympic wrestler from Huntington trains future Olympians
WVU rifle shooting athletes talk Olympics
WVU rifle shooting athletes talk Olympics
Olympians on Studio 3
Olympians on Studio 3
Bohzi's Gym Nest on Studio 3
Bohzi’s Gym Nest on Studio 3
Un-junk your sleep
Un-junk your sleep