Melanie Shafer engaged at end of torch relay

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Everyone loves the Olympics, but for WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer, the games are extra special.

She was able to run a leg of the relay with an Olympic torch in 1996, and at the end of her strech, her then-boyfriend Terry was waiting for her with an engagement ring.

Melanie and Terry have been married for 23 years and have five kids.

