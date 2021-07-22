Melanie Shafer engaged at end of torch relay
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Everyone loves the Olympics, but for WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer, the games are extra special.
She was able to run a leg of the relay with an Olympic torch in 1996, and at the end of her strech, her then-boyfriend Terry was waiting for her with an engagement ring.
Melanie and Terry have been married for 23 years and have five kids.
