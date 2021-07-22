Nurse latest big winner in W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A nurse at WVU Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the latest big winner in West Virginia’s “Do it for Babydog: Save a life. Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

Denise Morrison and fellow coworkers believed they would be having a simple meeting with Gov. Jim Justice -- before the governor presented Morrison with a $1 million ceremonial check.

Morrison works as a charge nurse in Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Surgical Services department.

The vaccination sweepstakes is open to eligible contestants who have chosen to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

