Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles warns of scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says they’re warning the public about a scam.

The BMV says fraudulent postcards are being sent to Ohio residents advising of expired driver’s license or identification card. It says it can have the expired license or card corrected.

The card has grammatical errors and prompts the reader to visit a non-official website.

Officials with the Ohio BMV say these are not BMV-issued postcards.

The correct website for the BMV is bmv.ohio.gov.

You can contact the Ohio BMV by calling (844) 644-6268 or visiting the website by tapping or clicking here.

