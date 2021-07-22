Police respond to shooting on Huntington’s west end

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been shot along Huntington’s west end, police confirm Thursday.

The shooting was reported just before 4 at W 9th Street and Monroe Avenue.

W 9th Street is closed Thursday at Monroe Avenue.

Police tell WSAZ.com the shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

HPD says one person has been detained.

Further details have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

