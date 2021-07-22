Advertisement

Police respond to shooting on Huntington’s west end

The shooting was reported just before 4 at W 9th Street and Monroe Avenue.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been shot along Huntington’s west end, police confirm Thursday.

W 9th Street is closed Thursday at Monroe Avenue.

Police tell WSAZ.com the shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

HPD says one person has been detained.

Further details have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

