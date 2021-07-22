Reward being offered for information in arson investigation

CHARLESOTN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to a fire ruled arson.

The fire occurred July 19 at 4038 Kearneysville Pike in Kearneysville.

The Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call and discovered one fire in the home’s basement stairwell and another fire on the first floor.

After extinguishing the fires they requested an investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Information about the case can be reported to the W. Va. Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

