School district to require masks this fall

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) – Students and staff at Jackson City Schools will be required to wear masks when they return to class this fall.

Jackson Mayor Randy Evans and School Board President Pat McDonald confirmed Wednesday that the board voted 3-2 Tuesday night to require masks for the upcoming school year.

The decision came after the highly contagious delta variant is responsible for increasing COVID cases throughout Ohio and the country.

“We will be continuously monitoring the progression of the delta variant, and if the case numbers decrease and stabilize to safe levels, the board will revisit the issue and will consider lifting the mask mandate,” McDonald said. “A lot of factors will be considered prior that decision being decided.”

The first day of school for Jackson City Schools is Aug. 18.

