State gun auction raises over $100,000 for local police departments

Only per-registered federal firearm dealers were allowed to attend the auction.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being postponed because of the pandemic, the annual gun auction held by the West Virginia Treasurer’s office has been brought back.

Officials held the auction Thursday morning, and it lasted for the majority of the business day. There were more than 600 firearms up for auction.

“We auction off for them, and then the proceeds of that auction go directly back to them,” Riley Moore, the West Virginia State Treasurer said.

Treasurer Riley Moore says allowing the money to go back to the departments adds an extra cushion of support.

“Oh it helps us a ton, it helps us buy equipment that we would otherwise be unable to purchase,” Ravenswood Police Chief Lance Morrison said.

Chief Morrison said the department will be able to buy officer safety gear and radios.

