Top 10 Thursday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer haze level remained elevated on Wednesday as western North American smoke from wildfires continued to spill a few thousand miles away from its source region reaching thru our region and all the way to the Eastern seaboard. While the air did include enough particulate matter to recue visibilities down to 5 miles locally, the overall quality of the air from a breathing standpoint remained in the acceptable range as measured by Ohio Valley monitoring stations. With a wind shift to the north on Thursday the hopes are a reduction in haze level will be realized.

Now that north wind has arrived it should provide the region with a very nice Thursday as skies will be chock full of sunshine, low humidity levels and warm (not in the sun) temperatures. Highs will rise to the low and mid 80s after readings start out near 60!

Walking the Tollesboro and Wellston midways at the Jackson and Lions Fairs respectively, Thursday night will be as good as it gets for mid-summer. Ditto for the Huntington Pullman Square concert series as temperatures fall back into the 70s at sundown on their way back down to 60 by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will feature hot sunshine as highs aim near 90 (80s for Live on the Levee in Charleston. Then finally by Sunday-Monday a higher brand of humidity and a weak front may conspire for some thundershowers in an otherwise dry period ahead.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.