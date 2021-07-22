Advertisement

Top 10 Thursday ahead

Rare mid summer cozy day
Sunny summer day ahead
Sunny summer day ahead(Source: cNews/William Foeste)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer haze level remained elevated on Wednesday as western North American smoke from wildfires continued to spill a few thousand miles away from its source region reaching thru our region and all the way to the Eastern seaboard. While the air did include enough particulate matter to recue visibilities down to 5 miles locally, the overall quality of the air from a breathing standpoint remained in the acceptable range as measured by Ohio Valley monitoring stations. With a wind shift to the north on Thursday the hopes are a reduction in haze level will be realized.

Now that north wind has arrived it should provide the region with a very nice Thursday as skies will be chock full of sunshine, low humidity levels and warm (not in the sun) temperatures. Highs will rise to the low and mid 80s after readings start out near 60!

Walking the Tollesboro and Wellston midways at the Jackson and Lions Fairs respectively, Thursday night will be as good as it gets for mid-summer. Ditto for the Huntington Pullman Square concert series as temperatures fall back into the 70s at sundown on their way back down to 60 by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will feature hot sunshine as highs aim near 90 (80s for Live on the Levee in Charleston. Then finally by Sunday-Monday a higher brand of humidity and a weak front may conspire for some thundershowers in an otherwise dry period ahead.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was flown to the hospital Monday evening after a high-speed crash involving...
Troopers: 5-year-old child among four seriously hurt in crash; ‘impairment suspected’
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Head-on crash kills one
Ironton Police have charged Adam Ray with failure to comply with order of police officer,...
Two-state chase ends in arrest
According to the Danville Fire Department, the main office building is on fire.
Crews on scene of fire at Hobet Coal Mine

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 21st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | The Little Front That Could
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 21st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 20th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | A Smoky, Hazy, Yet Seasonable Day
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 20th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast