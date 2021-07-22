Two people transported after accident

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two vehicles were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon.

According to Boone County dispatchers, the accident happened on Hurricane Branch Road on 119 around 1:55 p.m.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com one person was transported by air, while another was transported by ambulance.

EMS is still on scene.

Traffic is moving and the accident has already been cleared from the roadway.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.