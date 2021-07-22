Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged two young men in connection with a shooting that blinded a little boy.

Michael Lemond is charged with two counts of assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. He has been in jail since May on unrelated charges.

Lemond’s arrest citation says he “intentionally caused serious physical injury to the victim, Malakai Roberts, by means of a deadly weapon.”

A second suspect, 18-year-old Teyo Waite, has also been charged in connection with the shooting. He’s charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Malakai, who was 5-years-old at the time, was shot while in his home on Catera Trace just days before Christmas in 2020.

WKYT’s Shelby Lofton sat down with his mother, Cacy Roberts. She shared her reaction to the charges.

“I’m glad they did found out who did it…..I definitely know he’s going to be punished for this, but I don’t especially want anything terrible,” she said. “He’s 18 years old, he’s a kid, he made a mistake, we all make mistakes. He has a family, I’m sure his family is hurting, and I just hope that he uses the rest of his life to put positivity in the world.”

The family said one bullet went straight through Malakai’s temple as he slept. It missed his brain by two centimeters, leaving him blind.

Roberts said her son is recovering from the trauma.

(Story continues below tweet.)

“He completely forgives him.”



7 months after 6 yo Malakai Roberts was left blind in a shooting, 18 yo Michael Lemond was charged in the case. Kai’s mom says she told her son the news…she calls him a “special little guy.”

Hear their reaction to the charges tonight. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/oD3ubYelPT — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) July 23, 2021

“Justice would be awesome if we could take his eyes and give them to Kai, but that’s not possible,” she said. “I don’t really know. He needs the time out to sit behind bars and think about what he did and change his life for the better.”

Officials haven’t said what linked Lemond to the shooting. Police say there were five shootings into homes in Lexington that same night.

Roberts said she doesn’t believe her house was the target of the shooting. She said Malakai is focusing on his life in school and with his friends, not the incident.

“I told him the truth.....he’s very understanding, he doesn’t hold any hate in his heart or anything,” she said. “He completely forgives him. It’s just a terrible situation that anybody has to go through.”

Right now, this is the only case Lemond is facing charges for and it’s not clear if the other shootings are related.

Lemond is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday.

