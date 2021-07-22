Woman wanted in connection to Huntington shooting turns herself in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman wanted on a felony warrant stemming from a shooting Monday was taken into custody Wednesday evening after calling police to turn herself in.

Sheena Z. Darby, 31, was charged with conspiracy to inflict injury to persons. Darby was wanted on a felony warrant after a man and woman were shot in the 200 block of 6th Avenue Monday afternoon. Their injuries were non-life-threatening

Darby was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:05 p.m. Wednesday by Huntington Police officers after she called Sgt. Steve Fitz, a detective investigating the shooting, and told him she wanted to surrender.

Javier Jose Gonzalez Castro was arrested Monday evening after investigators with the Huntington Police Department’s Detective and Drug units identified him as a suspect in the shooting.

Castro was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

