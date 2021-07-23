Advertisement

Bypass Road scheduled to re-open Tuesday in Pikeville

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After being closed to traffic for several months, a busy Pike County road is scheduled to re-open next week.

Construction on the underground pedestrian tunnel at Pikeville Medical Center started back in the spring. The project connects the hospital to the Riverfill parking lot and runs under Bypass Road, also known as KY 1426. You can read more about the project here.

Highway District 12 Signal Superintendent Keith Coleman said in a news release new traffic signals will be ready for final testing on Monday and if that goes according to plan, the road will open to traffic at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Pikeville Medical Center President and CEO Donovan Blackburn explained that opening Bypass Road is an important step toward the completion of the tunnel project.

“There is still work to be done on the tunnel itself, but nothing that should impact traffic,” he said in the release. “With the roadway open, the convenience of accessing the Riverfill services as well as the main hospital campus is fully restored. We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time.”

Rusty Justice, owner of Jigsaw Enterprises, the project contractor, said the remaining work on the tunnel itself includes exterior and interior lighting, approaches (steps and sidewalks), cameras and security system, handrails, fencing, signage, bollards (barricades to prevent vehicles from entering), and landscaping. No word on when that will be finished.

