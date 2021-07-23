Advertisement

Charleston’s Adopt-A-Street litter program

Adopt a Street in Charleston
Adopt a Street in Charleston(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The City of Charleston has an Adopt-A-Street Litter Control Program, similar to the state’s Adopt A Highway program.

The first sign was unveiled today dedicated to “Council Member Jenkins & Family”.

Anyone or any group/organization who meets the requirements can do the same by applying online.

Joseph Jenkins, Ward 12 Council Member in Charleston, says, “You know, I think that if everyone just gives back a little bit, the neighborhood could be a lot cleaner, a better place to live and everything. I think it’s great that everyone can chip in and has an opportunity to get a little bit of recognition.”

Click here for more information.

