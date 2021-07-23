Congresswoman Miller announces grant for Tri-State Airport Authority
Congresswoman Carol Miller announced $750,00 has been awarded to the Tri-State Authority in Huntington.
This is a Small Community Air Service Development Program grant from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation.
A news release from Miller’s office says the grant will be used to recruit, initiate, and support new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport.
“This grant is excellent news for southern West Virginia,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Bringing non-stop service from Huntington to Washington D.C. and Chicago will increase commerce, bring more outside investment, and expand tourism opportunities to the Mountain State.”
