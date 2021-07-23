Advertisement

Congresswoman Miller announces grant for Tri-State Airport Authority

Tri-state airport
Tri-state airport(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Congresswoman Carol Miller announced $750,00 has been awarded to the Tri-State Authority in Huntington.

This is a Small Community Air Service Development Program grant from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation.

A news release from Miller’s office says the grant will be used to recruit, initiate, and support new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport.

“This grant is excellent news for southern West Virginia,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Bringing non-stop service from Huntington to Washington D.C. and Chicago will increase commerce, bring more outside investment, and expand tourism opportunities to the Mountain State.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after a pursuit that started in Vinton...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run; reward offered for his capture
The shooting was reported just before 4 at W 9th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Man charged in connection to shooting on Huntington’s west end
Boone County accident
Two people transported after accident
Man leads law enforcement on chase after stealing bread truck
The Cabinet members in their letter complained of “condescending and abusive dialogue" by Pride...
Cabinet members ask board to remove WVSU president

Latest News

Reshaun Wilborne
49 arrests made in warrant sweep
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Accident involving motorcycle sends one to hospital
Bypass Road scheduled to re-open Tuesday in Pikeville
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, July 23rd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast