COVID-19 W.Va. | Two additional deaths reported through reconciliation data

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported by West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate.

As of Friday, officials say there have been 3,090,636 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 165,702 total cases and 2,936 deaths.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old male from Grant County and an 80-year old male from Cabell County.

1,324 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

161,443 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 67 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent are now fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,522), Berkeley (12,980), Boone (2,190), Braxton (1,035), Brooke (2,257), Cabell (9,011), Calhoun (400), Clay (544), Doddridge (649), Fayette (3,600), Gilmer (891), Grant (1,322), Greenbrier (2,919), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,860), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,281), Jackson (2,283), Jefferson (4,829), Kanawha (15,594), Lewis (1,325), Lincoln (1,613), Logan (3,318), Marion (4,707), Marshall (3,565), Mason (2,094), McDowell (1,656), Mercer (5,248), Mineral (3,006), Mingo (2,797), Monongalia (9,464), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,256), Nicholas (1,936), Ohio (4,340), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (961), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,971), Putnam (5,415), Raleigh (7,141), Randolph (2,879), Ritchie (768), Roane (670), Summers (869), Taylor (1,304), Tucker (549), Tyler (754), Upshur (2,011), Wayne (3,206), Webster (588), Wetzel (1,405), Wirt (468), Wood (8,005), Wyoming (2,085).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.