Deputies find suspected heroin, meth in campers

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested after deputies found drugs inside two campers in the Oakdale area in Athens, Ohio.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul E. Losey Sr., 47 for possession of drugs and criminal tools.

Paul ‘PJ’ Losey Jr., 27, was arrested for trafficking drugs and possession of drugs and criminal tools.

Sheriffs say all felonies are 4th degree.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, Special Response Team, Athens Major Crimes Unit, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office executed two search warrants on Church House Road after a drug trafficking investigation. They found suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and abuse instruments associated with drugs inside two campers on the property.

The Sheriff’s Department says all items are being sent to a lab to be tested. Additional charges are suspected.

