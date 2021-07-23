‘Don’t give up, miracles happen’: Family reunites after six-decade search

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A special reunion took place Friday in Pikeville, as Deborah, ‘Debbie’ Lee met her family for the first time.

“During all that time I was always looking. Always trying to look on the computer always came to a dead-end,” said Debbie.

For nearly 63 years, Vivian Leslie has been searching for her daughter, Debbie.

“I loved her so much. I had her for three weeks. She was my baby,” said Vivian.

Debbie was taken away from Vivian by her grandmother just weeks after she was born. Her grandmother then gave her away.

“My mom always told us the story, but nobody knew anything else there was no paper trail because she wasn’t adopted out she was more or less sold,” said Carol Bryant, one of Vivian’s eight children.

The years passed, but Vivian never stopped searching or lost hope. She told her other seven children about their lost sister and they searched too.

“All I ever wanted to do was to hold my baby again and hold her,” said Vivian.

About five years ago, Carol took a DNA test through ancestry.com, hoping that would help find her sister.

While Vivian and her family were searching, Debbie was also looking for her family.

“I wanted to know who my parents were. I wanted to know my history and everything. Every time they asked me I didn’t know,” said Debbie.

Every search led to a dead-end until her daughter bought her a DNA kit from ancestry.com.

It took Debbie a few months to take the test, but she sent it in.

“It was like days later it pinged a relative,” said Danielle Simon, one of Debbie’s four children.

When she matched with Carol, she reached out but was hesitant it could actually be true.

“I was real nervous when I contacted her and we decided to call,” said Debbie.

They matched in 2019, but due to the pandemic, they had to wait until Friday to meet in person. Debbie and some of her family live in Florida.

“I thought no one wanted me and it was the total opposite,” said Debbie.

Debbie met some of her family Friday but will meet the rest of them Saturday during a picnic.

The family is encouraging anyone who is looking for a family member to never give up.

“This has been 62 years. Don’t give up. Miracles happen. God is good,” said Carol.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.