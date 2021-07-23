Fatal crash reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fatality has been reported following a crash Friday along State Route 124.

According to the Jackson Post of Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash near State Route 327 involved two vehicles.

Ohio Highway Patrol says one person was killed.

Officials say the roadway is closed right now but is expected to open soon.

No further details are being released at this time.

