Heating up into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -As the work week has progressed the weather has become better and better with lower humidity levels and temperate feeling air. On Thursday there was even a noticeable drop in the haze level (visibilities as measured at local airports doubled from 5 to 10 miles compared with early week). Now as we gaze into the weekend the heat, humidity and yes the haze levels will all be on the rise commensurate with the norms for the end of July.

Friday will dawn with patchy fog but readings in the upper 50s and low 60s will make for a very comfy start. Fog will lift quickly and with it the sun will go to work on the drying ground supporting a mid-day temperature near 80 and a late day high in the mid-80s. Friday night Live on the Levee and county fairs in Wellston (Jackson) and Tollesboro (Lions Fair) will be treated to perfect late summer weather with warm temperatures and an orangey sunset.

Saturday’s rise to near 90 degrees will be supported by wall to wall sun then by Sunday the haze and humidity levels will rise high enough to offer at least the risk of a thundershower.

Should your area dodge rain in the Sunday and Monday time slot then it may be a long while before your garden gets a good dosing. And with the increased sun and south flow, highs will aim for the 90s starting this weekend then through next week.

