Man sentenced to over six years in prison on federal gun charges

A Charleston man has been sentenced to six and a half years on federal gun charges.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man has been sentenced to six and a half years on federal gun charges.

Corey Tucker, 25, had previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm following felon charges of assault and battery out of South Carolina.

According to court records, Tucker shot a person six times in South Charleston in January 2019.

He was later found on the same day in a South Charleston residence. Deputies found a firearm in his jacket pocket and a 9mm pistol buried in the house’s cat litter box.

The ammo loaded in the handguns matched the brand and shell casing of the bullets found at the shooting scene.

