Advertisement

St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated, officials said in a news release on Friday. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings.

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that medical leaders in that region appear to be on the verge of calling for a new mask mandate there as well.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after a pursuit that started in Vinton...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run; reward offered for his capture
The shooting was reported just before 4 at W 9th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Man charged in connection to shooting on Huntington’s west end
Boone County accident
Two people transported after accident
Man leads law enforcement on chase after stealing bread truck
Troopers are increasing patrols along Black Betsy Bottom Road after reports of speeding and...
Neighbors concerned about speeding, troopers increasing patrols

Latest News

WVU hosts Logan County boys after WSAZ story
WVU hosts Logan County boys after WSAZ story
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe
A pack of wild dogs roam the streets of Montgomery at night.
Wild dogs killing pets and terrorizing community
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Pelosi pushes forward with Jan. 6 committee
Two 10-year-old boys got the ultimate lesson on Friday as they were invited up to the West...
WVU invites boy bitten by copperhead, bestfriend who helped to campus after WSAZ story