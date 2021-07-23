Crash closes I-64 WB in Kanawha County; second crash nearby

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ) - First responders are at the scene of two separate crashes on I-64 in Kanawha County.

The first one happened just after 6 a.m. Friday at mile marker 50, near the Institute westbound exit ramp.

Dispatch officers tell WSAZ that one person has been taken to the hospital.

All westbound lanes are shut down, but at this point, the eastbound lanes aren’t affected.

The second crash involves seven vehicles in Dunbar, according to our crew at the scene. Two lanes are closed there.

It occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on I-64 west at mile marker 53.

The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down.

Injuries are also reported in this crash.

