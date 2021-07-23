Advertisement

U.S. Senator Manchin announces funding for research at WVU

West Virginia University
West Virginia University(wsaz.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced funding for ecology research at West Virginia University.

The $152,649 is from the National Science Foundation for the research.

A news release says the project studies the interaction of trees and soil water in the Amazon Rainforest, and it will create a science outreach program connected students from West Virginia to scientists in the Amazon Rainforest.

