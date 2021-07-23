Walmart to host free statewide Wellness Day in Ohio
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Walmart locations in Ohio are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its free wellness day in Ohio.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Walmart says the goal is to help customers get back on track as people return to work and school this fall.
The following will be offered alongside the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Walmart Wellness Day:
- Free health screenings including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings (select locations).
- Educational health resources and consultations with the Walmart pharmacy team.
- Affordable immunizations including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP), and more.
