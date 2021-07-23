Advertisement

Walmart to host free statewide Wellness Day in Ohio

Walmart Wellness Day
Walmart Wellness Day(wsaz.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Walmart locations in Ohio are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its free wellness day in Ohio.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walmart says the goal is to help customers get back on track as people return to work and school this fall.

The following will be offered alongside the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Walmart Wellness Day:

  • Free health screenings including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings (select locations).
  • Educational health resources and consultations with the Walmart pharmacy team.
  • Affordable immunizations including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP), and more.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after a pursuit that started in Vinton...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run; reward offered for his capture
The shooting was reported just before 4 at W 9th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Man charged in connection to shooting on Huntington’s west end
Boone County accident
Two people transported after accident
Man leads law enforcement on chase after stealing bread truck
Troopers are increasing patrols along Black Betsy Bottom Road after reports of speeding and...
Neighbors concerned about speeding, troopers increasing patrols

Latest News

Fatal crash reported in Jackson County
Adopt a Street in Charleston
Charleston’s Adopt-A-Street litter program
Woman injured in drive-by shooting
West Virginia University
U.S. Senator Manchin announces funding for research at WVU