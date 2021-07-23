Walmart to host free statewide Wellness Day in Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Walmart locations in Ohio are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its free wellness day in Ohio.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walmart says the goal is to help customers get back on track as people return to work and school this fall.

The following will be offered alongside the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Walmart Wellness Day:

Free health screenings including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings (select locations).

Educational health resources and consultations with the Walmart pharmacy team.

Affordable immunizations including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP), and more.

