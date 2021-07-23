Advertisement

Woman injured in drive-by shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officers were called Friday morning following a report to Cabell County dispatch describing a drive-by shooting.

The caller told dispatchers they witnessed someone fire several rounds from a silver-colored Ford Explorer around 2 a.m. while sitting at a red light on Washington Avenue and 11th Street.

The caller stated that a woman a passenger was shot in the stomach and lower leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive is unknown, officers say.

Officers also are unsure what type of weapon was used.

Further details are not being released at this time.

