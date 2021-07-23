Woman injured in drive-by shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officers were called Friday morning following a report to Cabell County dispatch describing a drive-by shooting.

The caller told dispatchers they witnessed someone fire several rounds from a silver-colored Ford Explorer around 2 a.m. while sitting at a red light on Washington Avenue and 11th Street.

The caller stated that a woman a passenger was shot in the stomach and lower leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive is unknown, officers say.

Officers also are unsure what type of weapon was used.

Further details are not being released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.