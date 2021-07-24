Advertisement

Correctional officer arrested on sexual misconduct charges involving an inmate

(WDAM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A correctional officer has been arrested on sexual misconduct charges involving an inmate Friday evening.

A release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that James Layne IV, 46, of Franklin Furnace, has been charged with 3rd degree sexual battery and and dereliction of duty.

An investigation began on July 14th, and the release reads, “detectives were able to determine that sexual misconduct was taking place between the correctional officer and a former female inmate.”

James Layne IV has been arrested and is being held with no bond. His arraignment is scheduled for next week.

