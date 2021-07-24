Irish hires new head hoops coach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tolsia’s loss is St. Joe’s gain as the Irish hired Todd Maynard to guide the boys basketball program according to a press release from the school. Maynard had been the head coach for the Rebels the last four years which included winning a sectional title. He also played for Kentucky Christian University and took them to the NAIA final four back in 2007-2008.

Dr. Carol Templeton, principal at St. Joe, stated Maynard “brings extensive years of experience, an unprecedented work ethic, and professional expertise in the field of basketball, leadership, and business education. Today, Coach Maynard continues to focus and apply his energy, passion, and expertise not only on the basketball court but also in the classroom.”

