July weekend to see heat return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Official weather record keeping began in the late 1800s in our area (though Dr. Samuel Hildreth kept records in Marietta, Ohio that now date back to the Colonial American era). Taking a “long term” look at our climate, the month of July is often the second wettest and hottest. Turns out this year, the heat has been modest and the rainfall spotty for this 7th month of the year. A trend of hot and dry has set in late in July and should continue until we turn the calendar to August.

Saturday will dawn with patchy fog with temperatures not from 60. Good sleeping for sure. Then the sun will burn away the fog promoting a hot and sun-filled day. Keeping in mind the haze level will be around again thanks to western US, Canada forest fire smoke highs will make a run at 90.

Ditto Sunday with near 90 degree heat though an afternoon shower or thunderstorm for a half hour or so is possible. Same on Monday with hazy and humid conditions and the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs just under 90 will be hot.

Tuesday and Wednesday the hottest air of the season will be close by as highs aim for the mid 90s.

