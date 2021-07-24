Advertisement

Local football teams putting in extra work

7X7 & Lineman challenge becoming popular in our area
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Before area high school football teams start official practice for the 2021 season, many have been mixing business with pleasure this month. Schools like Ironton and Boyd County have hosted 7X7 drills along with a lineman challenge to prep themselves for practice in August. The atmosphere is a bit more relaxed than the steamy two-a-days and tackling is not allowed. Coaches and players both talked about how it provides a nice benchmark for the start of the season.

WSAZ Sports stopped by both schools Friday.

