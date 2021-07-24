Marshall flight school ready for take off after receiving grant from Kanawha County Commission

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lack of funds almost prevented Marshall University’s new flight school at Yeager Airport from lift-off.

“It was unacceptable to delay the opening of the flight school, that’s something we’ve been working on for several years,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said.

Salango says increased construction prices, as a result of COVID-19, prevented the school from funding an essential part of the project.

However, as the old saying goes-- the sky’s the limit.

The Kanawha County Commission is now helping foot the bill with a $442,000 grant.

“Without this money we wouldn’t be able to finish this project,” Asst. Airport Director and COO at Yeager Airport Dominique Ranieri said.

The first class of the new flight school is set to open in August and will have about 20 students in it. Officials expect that number to grow quickly.

“When it’s full and it’s up and running, we’re going to have about 200 students up there,” Salango said.

Ranieri says not only will this benefit the airport, but the ripple effect will trickle into the community.

“A lot of different businesses will come as a result of all of this aviation activity at Yeager Airport, including the potential of a hotel on property as well as different business providers in the area,” Ranieri said.

A ribbon cutting for the flight school is set to take place on August 10th.

