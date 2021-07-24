Advertisement

May Lodge reopens at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Jenny Wiley State Park
Jenny Wiley State Park(Allen Bolling)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The May Lodge at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park reopened Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

In a Facebook post, officials said Dewey’s and the dining room will operate during normal hours.

The Facebook post continued to say Tim Michaels will be performing music Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. in Dewey’s.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience during the time we were closed. We hope to see you soon,” said park staff.

On July 30th, the park will continue its Fridays After Music.

See more below:

