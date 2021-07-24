Advertisement

Overturned tractor trailer limits interstate to one lane

Police tell WSAZ it will take anywhere from 6 to 8 hours just to unload the trailer, at which...
Police tell WSAZ it will take anywhere from 6 to 8 hours just to unload the trailer, at which point the tractor-trailer will be able to be towed away.(Brendan Tierney/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Saturday morning crash has caused I-64 Eastbound to be restricted to one lane at the Kanawha River Bridge.

Charleston Police said a tractor-trailer carrying coil springs overturned after its load shifted while going around the turn.

It happened around 6:30 Saturday morning between the Oakwood exit (58A) and Virginia St. exit (58B), Metro 911 dispatchers said.

Police tell WSAZ it will take anywhere from 6 to 8 hours just to unload the trailer and place the cargo into another truck. Once that is completed, the overturned tractor-trailer will be able to be towed away and the road can reopen.

Towing crews on scene said the coil springs fell apart from their normal packaging during the crash and need to be strapped together before transferring them with a forklift.

The shoulder and right lane of I-64 Eastbound are currently closed with police directing traffic. Drivers are still able to use all exit and entrance ramps in the area.

Charleston Police said no one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in drive-by shooting
Correctional officer arrested on sexual misconduct charges involving an inmate
A pack of wild dogs roam the streets of Montgomery at night.
Wild dogs killing pets and terrorizing community
Reshaun Wilborne
49 arrests made in warrant sweep
Fatal crash reported in Jackson County

Latest News

Players will compete for a good cause on Saturday.
United Way corn hole competition today
7X7 CHALLENGE
COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials concerned over low vaccination rates
Ribbon cutting for the flight school is set to take place on August 10th.
Marshall flight school ready for take off after receiving grant from Kanawha County Commission