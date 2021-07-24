Overturned tractor trailer limits interstate to one lane

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Saturday morning crash has caused I-64 Eastbound to be restricted to one lane at the Kanawha River Bridge.

Charleston Police said a tractor-trailer carrying coil springs overturned after its load shifted while going around the turn.

It happened around 6:30 Saturday morning between the Oakwood exit (58A) and Virginia St. exit (58B), Metro 911 dispatchers said.

Police tell WSAZ it will take anywhere from 6 to 8 hours just to unload the trailer and place the cargo into another truck. Once that is completed, the overturned tractor-trailer will be able to be towed away and the road can reopen.

Towing crews on scene said the coil springs fell apart from their normal packaging during the crash and need to be strapped together before transferring them with a forklift.

The shoulder and right lane of I-64 Eastbound are currently closed with police directing traffic. Drivers are still able to use all exit and entrance ramps in the area.

Charleston Police said no one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

