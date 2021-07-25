Advertisement

Crews work multi-vehicle accident with injuries

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Police and first responders are on-scene of a serious car accident that involves two vehicles with at least three patients.

Meigs County Sherifff Keith Woods says the incident happened along SR 7 North, just north of Chester and Tuppers Plains.

Gallia County has been called in to offer mutual aid.

The accident involved one of the vehicles rolling over, with a patient trapped inside with an amputated leg.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

