Crews work multi-vehicle accident with injuries
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Police and first responders are on-scene of a serious car accident that involves two vehicles with at least three patients.
Meigs County Sherifff Keith Woods says the incident happened along SR 7 North, just north of Chester and Tuppers Plains.
Gallia County has been called in to offer mutual aid.
The accident involved one of the vehicles rolling over, with a patient trapped inside with an amputated leg.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
