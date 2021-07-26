Advertisement

Boyd County reports another COVID death, 26 new cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another life in Boyd County, and 26 new cases of the virus are reported.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the newest cases are from Saturday to Monday.

The latest death involved a 41-year-old woman. Her death brings the overall death toll to 78 people.

This month alone, Boyd County has seen 134 new positive cases. Nineteen of the latest cases involve people in their 40s and younger.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 5,139 total cases in the county, 3,324 which have recovered.

