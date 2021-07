KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 South will be down to one lane due to bridge deck repairs.

Officials say starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 26, I-77 south at milemarker 98, the right lane will be affected.

This is the Wertz Avenue Bridge.

The repairs are expected to last through Tuesday, July 27 at 6 a.m.

