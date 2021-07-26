Advertisement

Bridge inspection to close one lane

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic will be affected on a bridge that connects West Virginia to Ohio.

According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, the Nick Joe Rahall Bridge on US 52 at Mile marker 0.01 (Ohio River) in Huntington, will be down to one lane.

It will begin Monday, August 2 and last until Friday, August 6.

The bridge, also known as the West Huntington Bridge, will be down to one lane from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. each night.

This is for a routine safety inspection.

