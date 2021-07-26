City gets public input on Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - While strolling down the streets of Portsmouth, many have had plastic cups in hand filled with a favorite alcoholic beverage.

“We’re beginning to see more and more, and we’d like to see a ton more,” Thomas Brown said.

It’s totally legal through the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) the city passed a few months ago.

People are able to fill up their cup from participating vendors and sip while they walk along various streets that are within the area’s limits.

It’s basically been a trial run so far, and City Council is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday in the City Council chambers of the Portsmouth Municipal Building.

“Some of the things that people have been asking about is ‘can we expand the number of days that DORA runs … can we expand the hours that it runs each day?’” Councilman Sean Dunne said.

This is in efforts to get input from the community on any changes they would like to make to this program, including looping in more areas of the city and expanding its hours.

Dunne says the city will take all input into consideration and continue to check in with the community every couple of months.

