College Cooking 101 | Bruschetta and PB&J smoothie

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Brushetta

1 large tomato, chopped

2 TBSP chopped sweet onion

1 TBSP olive oil

1/2 TSP dried oregano

1/2 TSP fresh basil (not dried)

Grated fresh parmesan cheese

Loaf of Italian bread cut into 1 inch slices

Put slices of bread in the toaster and lightly toast. Remove and preheat toaster oven to 400 degrees. Mix in a bowl the tomatoes, onion, olive oil, oregano and basil. Top the bread with this mixture and sprinkle parmesan cheese on top. Cook for 7 minutes.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

1 cup almond milk

2.5 TBSP peanut butter

1 frozen banana

1.5 cups frozen strawberries

Blend all ingredients together

