College Cooking 101 | Bruschetta and PB&J smoothie

Brushetta
1 large tomato, chopped
2 TBSP chopped sweet onion
1 TBSP olive oil
1/2 TSP dried oregano
1/2 TSP fresh basil (not dried)
Grated fresh parmesan cheese
Loaf of Italian bread cut into 1 inch slices
Put slices of bread in the toaster and lightly toast. Remove and preheat toaster oven to 400 degrees. Mix in a bowl the tomatoes, onion, olive oil, oregano and basil. Top the bread with this mixture and sprinkle parmesan cheese on top. Cook for 7 minutes.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie
1 cup almond milk
2.5 TBSP peanut butter
1 frozen banana
1.5 cups frozen strawberries
Blend all ingredients together
