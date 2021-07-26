Advertisement

Completion date of U.S. 35 upgrade pushed back

(WV Department of Transportation)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The final section of a $255 million roads project will take longer to complete than originally expected, the Putnam County Commission Office confirmed Monday.

The completion date of the U.S. 35 upgrade is now expected in October, not August.

Cliff Farley from WVDOH told the transportation committee Monday the completion date for the 15-mile stretch of U.S. 35 between the Buffalo Bridge and Beech Hill has been pushed back to October 20, commissioners say.

The delay is being attributed to the contactor’s request of ‘weather days.’

In April 2019, Justice approved the final contract for the Roads to Prosperity project. It is the final section of a $255 million project from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia-Ohio state line to be upgraded to four lanes.

The project included eight bridges and a new interchange where U.S. 35 meets state Route 869 in West Virginia.

Final four-lane stretch of U.S. 35 expected to open in August

