Correctional officer indicted, along with four others

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A correctional officer and four others have been indicted in connection to smuggling drugs into a jail to sell them.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Correctional Officer John C. Aeh, 43, of Wheelersburg, has been indicted on charges related to his arrest on July 9.

The indictments handed down on July 23 charged Aeh with conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and sexual battery.

The sheriff says as a result of the investigation, which started on July 9, four more people were indicted in connection to Aeh conveying drugs into the Scioto County Jail. Two of the additional people were/are inmates and being held in the Scioto County Jail. The other two are friends/relatives of the two inmates.

Deputies say Thomas L. Cook, 40, of Portsmouth, and Toby L. Hall, 41, of Portsmouth are both inmates. They were indicted on conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Shawna Frazee 31, of South Shore, Kentucky, and Sarah L. Sheets, 38, of Ironton, were indicted on conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, correctional officer Aeh was arrested after deputies received a tip that contraband was bringing brought into the facility by a sheriff’s office employee.

Detectives were able to determine that Aeh conspired with several inmates, their family members and friends to bring tobacco and drugs into the detention center. According to deputies, Aeh did receive cash payments, which were made using a cash app.

As a result of the ongoing investigation a shakedown search was conducted in the jail. The search resulted in drugs, tobacco and other contraband being found in the jail cells and on inmates.

The drugs located were 17 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin and two grams of ICE or methamphetamine, with a total street value of $2,140.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

