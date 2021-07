HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Nearly four in ten couples miss the mark on how much their partner makes. This is one of the results of Fidelity’s couples and money study.

Head of life events at Fidelity Investments, Stacey Watson, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss the study’s results, and why couples should think about money as a team sport.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.