COVID cases rising and state leaders warn of COVID variants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia leaders say the rise in cases is mostly in unvaccinated people and Governor Jim Justice warned Thursday about a new COVID variant.

Justice said the Delta variant jumped from 22 to 35 cases over a week ago.

The cases in our region include one in Kanawha Co. and one in Braxton Co.

Dr. Clay Marsh said this variant of COVID is more transmissible and only getting the vaccine will prevent people from getting it.

“With the Delta variant if you have not bee vaccinated you will almost certainly get infected and this is a piece of evidence that supports the fact that this virus, this Delta variant is different than the viruses we have seen before,” Marsh said.

Of all the variants that have made their way into W.Va. only 6 cases are in our region but Justice said to expect more cases.

“If you will just listen to the health experts and I am not a doctor but if you just listen to them they say this thing is coming,” Gov. Justice said. “But at the same time we all know that the more people are vaccinated the less people die.”

More information on the variants and current cases in W.Va. can be found here.

