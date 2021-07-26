First Warning Forecast | Temperatures heat up through middle of week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Before July comes to a close later this week, the region will be eyeing its hottest temperatures of the season for the middle of the week. Monday is the last day of isolated shower activity before drier and hotter weather takes over Tuesday, Wednesday, and much of Thursday. Another round of showers and storms is expected late Thursday into early Friday with a passing cold front that provides some heat relief just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Monday morning starts with patchy fog and warm temperatures in the low 70s. Isolated showers and even a couple storms have been noted on radar, mainly across eastern parts of the region.

Isolated showers and storms remain possible at any point during the daytime hours under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures get seasonably hot this afternoon, rising to the upper 80s.

Any isolated shower activity fades after sunset Monday evening, giving way to a mostly clear and calm night. Areas of fog are likely as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday see dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures get to near 90 degrees on Tuesday but reach the mid 90s on Wednesday. Some downtown spots or porch thermometers could register in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s. By Thursday evening and night, clouds increase and storms move across the area.

Some storms may linger into Friday morning before clearing into the afternoon. High temperatures Friday afternoon return to the mid 80s.

Highs stay in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky, a couple showers are possible on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.

