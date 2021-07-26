Gov. Beshear | ‘the delta variant is deadly and in Ky it is escalating’

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – Monday Gov. Beshear said he wished by this point, his administration would not be hosting regular COVID-19 press conferences but said ‘the simple fact is the Delta variant is too real and significant.

“To those unvaccinated, it is deadly and in Kentucky it is escalating and escalating very quickly,” said Gov. Beshear when discussing the delta variant of COVID-19. “We are in one of the toughest places the state has even been in, in terms of losing people.”

Gov. Beshear said new cases are being driven by the unvaccinated population.

“In the winter, the miracle of vaccines put us in the right direction,” said Gov. Beshear. “We had week after week after week of decreasing cases, but the deadly mixture of the variant plus those who have not been vaccinated is leading to a significant surge in cases.”

“No matter how we look at it, no matter how we break it down – whether it’s incident rate, whether it is cases, whether it’s the rest – this is an escalation that is happening primarily among unvaccinated Kentuckians and the solution remains the same, get vaccinated,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor is issuing strong recommendations for the upcoming school year. He said Monday the top priority is having students safely return to in-person learning for the ‘maximum number of days.’

Here is the governor’s K-12 return to school guidance:

School districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor settings

School districts should require all students under 12 years of age to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings

School districts wishing to optimize safety and minimize risk of educational and athletic disruption should require all students and all adults to wear a mask in the classroom and other indoor school settings

Gov. Beshear releases K-12 return to school guidance Monday. (Gov Beshear)

“Without mitigation efforts, the delta variant will spread through unvaccinated classrooms and throughout buildings resulting in large, frequent quarantines of students and staff,” said Gov. Beshear.

Beshear says an area of concern is the uptick in hospitalizations due to COVID complications. Officials say the trend nearly tripled in three weeks. They say the trend for patients in the ICU is even more severe.

This is a developing story.

