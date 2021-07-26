Advertisement

Man dead in motorcycle crash

Troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned. (FILE)(ARC Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- One man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they received the call just after 7:00 p.m. of a motorcycle crash on State Route 93, just south of milepost 19.

Troopers say 54-year-old Steven A. Bocook of Wellston, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bocook was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson Softail northbound on SR 93 when troopers say he traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Coroner, Jackson County EMS, and Coalton Fire Department responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

