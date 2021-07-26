Ohio Schools | State strongly recommends masks for unvaccinated; no mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Monday, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff gave mask guidance to schools for the 2021-22 school year.

“The science is very clear. We’re offering strong recommendations for the steps we are confident will keep our children and our community safe,” Vanderhoff said. “Our guidance recognizes that vaccines really, really work.”

While no mandates were announced, Vanderhoff strongly recommends all staff and students who are eligible to receive the vaccine and those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.

“While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they’re not invisible and most certainly can and do have the risk of becoming ill,” Vanderhoff said.

He says the recommendations are essential to the health of Ohio’s youth and says in-person learning is essential for the social and emotional development of students.

“I believe if we don’t follow these mask recommendations for kids in school, we’ll place that at risk for many kids,” said Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Individual school districts will have the final say in deciding if students will wear a mask or not.

“There will be school districts that will be looking at their situation and may have a different context in terms of the rate of COVID-19 infection in their community compared to others,” Vanderhoff said.

We reached out to the following districts who said they have not made a decision yet as they are waiting for more guidance and will announce a decision within the next few weeks.

South Point Local Schools

Portsmouth City Schools

Southern Local Schools

Gallia County Local Schools

Wellston City Schools

Jackson City Schools and Gallipolis City schools have already decided masks will be required for everyone as the school years gets underway.

Vanderhoff says masks are especially important indoors and outdoors when physical distance is not possible. He also added schools should provide proper ventilation for schools, bringing in as much outside air as possible. He encouraged opening windows in classrooms and buses.

“It’s a very real risk that COVID-19 will disrupt your school year even if you don’t get sick because you’ll have an exposure which means you’ll have to quarantine,” Vanderhoff said.

Social distancing and proper hand washing are also recommended. Vanderhoff says the full list of recommendations will be on the state’s website by Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.