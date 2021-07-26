Advertisement

Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the entrance gate to the quarry owned by Milestone Materials, which is near the Minnesota border.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said the three men found slain at a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them.

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the entrance gate to the quarry owned by Milestone Materials, which is near the Minnesota border.

Investigators said they’ve been conducting interviews in multiple states to better understand how the three victims knew each other and where they were on Thursday before their deaths.

The homicide investigation so far shows that the three men were killed at the scene, and authorities say there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

According to the sheriff’s department, there is no connection between the homicides and Milestone Materials or any of its employees.

More details may be released Monday.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned....
Man dead in motorcycle crash
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County

Latest News

Bridge inspection to close one lane
President Joe Biden praises the bipartisanship that led to the passage of the Americans with...
Biden heralds 31st anniversary of ADA
A correctional officer and four others have been indicted in connection to smuggling drugs into...
Correctional officer indicted, along with four others
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark