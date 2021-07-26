Advertisement

WVU releases guidance on COVID-19 testing for upcoming semester

West Virginia University.
West Virginia University.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has released guidance regarding COVID-19 testing requirements ahead of the 2021 Fall Semester.

WVU officials say students, faculty and staff who have verified their vaccination status with WVU will not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the semester. They will also be exempt from random sample testing throughout the semester. Random sample testing will be conducted weekly to quickly assess and limit the potential spread of the virus.

All students, faculty and staff who will be on campus this fall and who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have not verified their vaccination status with the University by August 1 will be required to submit a valid COVID-19 test result.

If you’ve tested positive for the coronavirus within the last 90 days will not need to provide a test result to the university. However, you must contact WVU Shared Services at 304-293-6006 and provide proof of their positive result to be exempted from testing.

WVU says they will only accept live-virus reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results after August 1. Rapid antigen tests won’t be accepted.

You should get results before you move in on campus.

Anyone with a positive test result should immediately begin isolation and notify WVU Shared Services at 304-293-6006. More guidance on what to do if you test positive or are exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is available here.

For more information on WVU’s guidance, tap or click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned....
Man dead in motorcycle crash
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County

Latest News

Picking Corn | Farmer Finn's Garden Tip of the Week
Picking Corn | Farmer Finn’s Garden Tip of the Week
Dollywood's Intel drone light show
Dollywood’s Intel drone light show
Couples and finances
Couples and finances
College Cooking 101 |Bruschetta and PB&J smoothie
College Cooking 101 | Bruschetta and PB&J smoothie
Climbing Wall at Marshall REC Center
Climbing Wall at Marshall Rec